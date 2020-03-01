Frank Lampard criticises Chelsea's lack of clinical edge following Bournemouth draw

Frank Lampard says he does not want Chelsea's left-back to be the team's top scorer.

Marcos Alonso bagged a brace in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, a result which gives Manchester United the chance to move to within a point of the Blues against Everton on Sunday.

Lampard's side missed a series of chances at the Vitality Stadium, leaving the manager frustrated with their profligacy.

"We expected a fight and they gave us a difficult game but we should win the game, we had a lot of possession and chances," he told BBC Sport.

"The character of the team was great, it wasn't for the want of trying but we need more goals.

"Marcos Alonso has had a big week but I don't want my left-back top of the scoring charts. I want our attackers scoring goals and they haven't.

"We wanted to win, we should have won but it's a difficult league. It's that cut throat part of the season. If we keep having games like this and we are not clinical it's tough.

"The way the season has panned out, we should be pleased that we are fourth but it means nothing at this stage. If we manage to get in the top four the achievement is huge but we are a long way from that yet.

"We should win, we had many chances. We had a bad 10-minute spell where they scored [two goals] and that I don't like. I'm pleased with the character to get a draw but we should win the game.

"Against Bayern [a 3-0 home defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday] we conceded twice in a short space of time, it's not the first time. Could it be a lack of concentration? Possibly from the players.

"People talk about the defence but if you are 1-0 up and leave teams in the game then one set-piece can change the game. We should score more goals and then we don't have that problem."

