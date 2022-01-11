Fulham hit seven past ragged Reading to move up to second in Championship table

Fulham moved back into second place in the Championship and an automatic promotion slot with a thumping 7-0 victory at relegation-threatened Reading.

The west London side took a 13th-minute lead through Harry Wilson and stretched it on the brink of half-time with an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty.

Fulham proved rampant in the second period, as Reading collapsed, with further goals from Wilson, Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo and Mitrovic again.

The visitors had not won in five league matches, though four had been draws, and had slipped from top spot in the Championship to third behind Bournemouth and Blackburn.

But they returned to winning ways in the FA Cup third round on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Bristol City after extra-time.

The home side opened lethargically and were soon 1-0 in arrears when Josh Laurent delivered a loose attempted backpass to goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

It went straight to Wilson, who had the easiest of tasks to slide the ball into the empty net for his eighth goal of the season.

Reading had shown little going forward but could have equalised when early substitute Mamadi Camara tried an audacious backheeled prod from a Junior Hoilett cross.

But Fulham survived thanks to a superb close-range save from keeper Marek Rodak.

Then followed a spectacular brace of disallowed efforts from Reading striker Andy Carroll – one from an overhead kick, the other a left-footed 20-yard volley.

Both were thundered home past Rodak but, on each occasion, the former England forward was adjudged offside.

Fulham rode their luck and were fortunate to stretch their lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage.

Tom Holmes needlessly brought down Wilson in the area and Mitrovic coolly dispatched the penalty for his 23rd goal of the campaign.

Fulham upped the tempo at the start of the second period, with Wilson again much to the fore on the right flank.

The Wales international found space at the far post but, with Southwood left exposed, he fired weakly into the side-netting.

It was, though, only a temporary reprieve for Reading with Wilson proving far more accurate on the hour mark.

Left-back Antonee Robinson crossed low into the area and Wilson was on hand to guide home unchallenged.

It was 4-0 in the 68th minute when Mitrovic nodded goalwards and Tete was on hand to glance it past Southwood.

That became 5-0 just two minutes later, with Kebano drifting in at the back post to stab in a Wilson cross.

Fulham added another in the 75th minute when Adarabioyo towered above the home defence to nod in a Wilson corner.

And they completed the rout one minute from the end of normal time, Mitrovic tapping in after the Reading defence had again been breached with ease.