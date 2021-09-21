Granit Xhaka suspended for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie with AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal will be without the suspended Granit Xhaka for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder will serve the last of a three-game ban for his red card at Manchester City before the international break.

Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will be assessed ahead of the match but other than that Mikel Arteta has a fully-fit squad to select from and is likely to make changes.

Wimbledon lost for just the second time this season at the weekend and the Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls are also expected to show alterations.

Mark Robinson made eight changes for the second-round win at Northampton last month and will be aiming to give minutes to fringe players at the Emirates Stadium.

Dan Csoka will be pushing for a start having come off the bench against Plymouth following a shoulder complaint while Paul Osew’s ankle injury could keep him out.