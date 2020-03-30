Gylfi Sigurdsson thought Carlo Ancelotti was joking about positional change
Gylfi Sigurdsson thought Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was joking when the Italian said he envisaged the midfielder playing a deeper position on a longer-term basis.
The Iceland international, usually a number 10, was deployed in central midfield by caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson in the win over Chelsea the day after Marco Silva’s sacking in December.
When Ancelotti took over a fortnight later it was something he immediately raised with Sigurdsson, who admits a similar request would not have been welcomed had it come a few years earlier in his career.
“I didn’t know if he was joking,” Sigurdsson told evertonfc.com. “Carlo is a very experienced and successful manager and we have a good relationship.
“If it had happened five or six years ago, I wouldn’t have been too happy but as you mature and gain more experience it is a good challenge to play a new position and think about completely different things.
“There are a lot of things I have to think about in games I’ve never thought about before; if we are attacking I have to sit back and make sure we are set up defensively if we lose the ball.
“The things I love are scoring goals and getting in the box, getting on the end of crosses and taking up positions where the ball might fall to you.
“It took a couple of games to get used to something different but I have started to enjoy that position.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.