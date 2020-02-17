Hamilton confirm they will appeal against Jamie Hamilton’s latest red card

Hamilton will appeal against Jamie Hamilton’s latest red card.

The club have confirmed they will submit their claim before Tuesday’s 15:00 deadline.

The defender was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity when Accies were 2-0 up against Hearts in the 21st minute of their 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was ruled to have handled as he challenged Liam Boyce.

The teenager has now been sent off three times this season and is suspended for Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby against Motherwell.

He faces a three-match ban if Accies lose their case.