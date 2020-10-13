‘Hopefully I’m as good at Rangers’ – Glen Kamara happy with Finland form

Glen Kamara is hoping to take his Finland form back to Rangers as he targets Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland.

The midfielder played a starring role in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Bulgaria and will hope to repeat the feat against Ireland in Helsinki on Wednesday evening.

Asked if he plays as well for his club as he did for his country at the weekend, Kamara said with a smile: “Hopefully I’m as good at Rangers as well.

“I enjoy playing with the national team and enjoy the manager, enjoy the group of boys that I’m with, and it’s always an honour to play for the national team.

“Since I’ve started playing, I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve got to know the players, I’ve got to know how the team plays and I feel like I’ve fitted in quite well, so hopefully long may it continue.”

The Finns sit in second place in League B, Group 4 after their success against the Bulgarians and last month’s 1-0 win in Dublin.

They head into the fourth round of fixtures a point adrift of leaders Wales, but confident of adding to their tally.

Kamara said: “We had a good result against them last time and hopefully we can go and get another victory tomorrow.

“We are just all looking forward to the game. We had a good result on Sunday against Bulgaria, we’re all looking forward to the game and hopefully we can win.”

However, manager Markku Kanerva knows from experience that that will be easier said than done despite the selection problems opposite number Stephen Kenny has faced in recent days.

Kanerva said: “First of all, we got a great result, a great win against Bulgaria. We were really disappointed after the defeat against Poland and we played pretty well, in my opinion. Tomorrow, we will try to continue from that.

“We know it is going to be a tough opponent, Ireland. We managed to get a win in Dublin and of course, they will want to get some revenge.

“But now if we think about the team with a good self-confidence, we will get a good result tomorrow.”