Huddersfield sign Leicester midfielder Andy King on loan

Huddersfield have signed Leicester midfielder Andy King on loan until the end of the season.

Wales international King, 31, who recently completed a loan spell at Rangers, is in contention to make his Terriers debut in Saturday’s home game against Brentford.

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley said: “I’d like to begin by giving our thanks to Brendan Rodgers and Jon Rudkin at Leicester City for making Andy’s loan possible.

“They’ve gone out of their way to help a player who has done brilliantly for them, which says a lot both about their club and the player.

“There’s a real alignment with what we’re striving to do and Andy’s goals for the rest of the season.

“We’re fighting to maintain our position in the league and Andy is incredibly determined to do well, as he’s out of contract soon and fighting to make the Wales squad for the upcoming European Championships.”

King has made over 350 appearances for Leicester and played a key role in their Premier League title success in 2016.

He has since had loan spells at Swansea, Derby and Rangers and has won 50 caps for his country.