"I'd never heard of it": Former Newcastle star Jose Enrique talks about the movie, Goal!

Former Newcastle United star Jose Enrique has admitted that he has never watched the movie Goal! – and had never heard of it prior to signing for the Toon.

Speaking to FourFourTwo in association with BoyleSports football betting, Enrique admitted that despite having played for the club that the movie centres around, he still hasn't got around to putting it on, 17 years after it was first released, despite being interested in that kind of movie.

The story centres around Santiago Munez, a talented footballer from North America who goes onto lead the Magpies into the Champions League, via the ups and downs of moving to a new country.

"I haven’t seen the movie," Enrique told FFT. "I didn’t know it was a movie, to be honest with you!

"I want to watch it but I’ve never seen it – and I didn’t know anything about it when I moved to Newcastle. I will definitely watch it at some point. I like this kind of stuff."

Enrique's revelation is shocking, given that some players have admitted to the iconic film being a factor in having heard of Newcastle United in the first place. The movie eventually spawned two sequels – Goal II: Living the Dream and Goal III: Taking on the World – which were both given mixed reviews but both released during Enrique's time in the northeast.

Enrique left Tyneside for Merseyside in 2011.

More Newcastle news

NEWCASTLE UNITED Magpies chasing two more signings this month

TRANSFER RUMOURS Newcastle United to swoop for Phil Jones

TRANSFER RUMOURS Eddie Howe to launch sensational swoop for Germany star