Italy vs Spain: Line-ups confirmed for Euro 2020 semi-final

Italy vs Spain kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 semi-finals get underway - and Italy are missing key man Leonardo Spinazzola through injury.

Leonardo Bonucci is set to become Italy's joint-record appearance maker at the European Championship when he starts against Spain, joining Gianluigi Buffon with 17 appearances in the tournament.

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri replaces Spinazzola at left-back, despite barely having a look-in all season at Chelsea.

Alvaro Morata misses out up front for Spain, with Luis Enrique preferring Mikel Oyarzabal instead. The Real Sociedad man gets his first start of the tournament, after coming off the bench in all five of Spain's games at Euro 2020.

Eric Garcia also replaces Pau Torres in defence, meaning it's an all-Manchester City centre-back partnership. Cesar Azpilicueta retains his place at right-back to face Chelsea teammates Jorginho and Emerson.

Italy

4-3-3

21. Donnarumma

2. Di Lorenzo

19. Bonucci

3. Chiellini

13. Emerson

18. Barella

8. Jorginho

6. Verratti

14. Chiesa

17. Immobile

10. Insigne

Spain

4-3-3

23. Unai Simon

2. Azpilicueta

12. Eric Garcia

24. Laporte

18. Jordi Alba

8. Koke

5. Busquets

26. Pedri

19. Dani Olmo

21. Oyarzabal

11. Torres