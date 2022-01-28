Jamie Carragher asks Liverpool for an unusual and expensive birthday present

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken the opportunity of the club wishing him a happy birthday to ask for a costly present.

While most people are happy with a cake and a card for their birthday, however, the Champions League winner has loftier hopes – and wants Liverpool to try and push through a deal for Luis Diaz.

The 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' is heavily linked with a switch to Anfield, as the Reds look to reinforce their attack ahead of the second half of the season. So when the club's official Twitter account wished Carra – 44 today – a very happy birthday, the Sky Sports pundit cheekily requested that his former employers tie up the transfer for him.

Luis Diaz would be a lovely birthday present if you can get it done before the days out 🤞🏻❤️January 28, 2022 See more

"Luis Diaz would be a lovely birthday present if you can get it done before the days out," the ex-defender asked.

Carragher has stressed the need in his analysis for Liverpool to add depth to their impressive frontline in recent wingers.

It looks as though the club have identified Diaz as the ideal player, too, accelerating a move for the 25-year-old winger when news leaked that Tottenham had agreed on a fee.

The Reds are unbeaten in January without the talismanic pair of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – and were rumoured to be hoping to bring Diaz in for cover during this month.

