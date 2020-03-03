Jamie McGrath desperate to find his scoring form for St Mirren

Jamie McGrath is confident St Mirren can get back on the goal trail after a frustrating encounter against Aberdeen.

Saints had scored in each of their six matches after their goalless league draw against Aberdeen but only managed one shot on target in Saturday’s 2-0 William Hill Scottish Cup defeat by the Dons.

McGrath was the man to test Joe Lewis with a curling long-range effort and the Irishman is determined to get on the scoresheet for his new club.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Ladbrokes Premiership visit of St Johnstone, the midfielder said: “It’s everyone’s objective to score goals so obviously I want to give assists and get goals myself, I want to get my first goal for the club as soon as possible.

“But credit to the boys, Ilkay (Durmus) has been doing brilliantly and big Jon (Obika) up top is in good form. So we want to continue that. We want goals from every area of the pitch.”

McGrath is establishing himself as a regular starter following his January move from Dundalk.

The 23-year-old said: “I hadn’t played in a few months so it’s nice to get back on the pitch and get more minutes in the legs. I am feeling sharper with each game.

“The season ended back home at the start of November. I was conscious that I wanted to keep fit over the break so I didn’t have too many issues.”