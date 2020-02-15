John Potter believes Hibernian’s hot goalscoring form improves team confidence

Hibernian assistant manager John Potter feels their goalscoring spree can help spread confidence around the team and put doubt in the mind of their opponents.

Hibs have scored 14 goals in five matches ahead of their trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Sunday.

Marc McNulty has netted four times since joining on transfer deadline day, while strike partner Christian Doidge has netted 14 goals in 18 matches.

Potter said: “If you’ve got players who score goals and you’ve got a team with goalscorers in it, you go into games thinking we are going to score goals.

“I think other teams will look at us and think we are a threat going forward as well.

“It’s important we keep supplying the strikers with chances because if we do that, we think they will score.”

Hibs have only lost once, against Rangers, since the winter break and Potter feels they can continue to hit the goal trail as they did in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ross County.

“Fans come and want to see goals, they want to see you creating chances, being on the front foot,” he said.

“We have tried to do that in the main since we came in. It’s not always been the case but we do try.

“That happened the other night and if we continue to do that then hopefully we will keep people happy.”