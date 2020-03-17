Juventus consider offering Paulo Dybala as part of a deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane

Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent weeks after 11 years at the club.

The Spurs and England captain is rumoured to be considering his future following a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a result of a severe hamstring injury.

Spurs' recent poor form has seen them crash out of the FA Cup and Champions League, ending their hopes of winning a trophy for another season.

It's reported that Kane is keen to add club silverware a career lined with individual honours, including the World Cup golden boot.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, but his future could well lie overseas.

Juventus are said to be interested in the English striker and are weighing up a summer move.

However, Kane is believed to be worth €150m (£136m) which is thought to be out of the Old Lady's price range.

But, according to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Juve could offer Spurs a Paulo Dybala in part-exchange for Kane.

Dybala was reportedly a target for the Noth Londoners last summer and were believed to be close to signing the Argentine.

Tottenham were supposedly trying to get a deal done for the 26-year-old on deadline day.

Spurs hit a road bump in the shape of Dybala's imaging rights and failed to negotiate a suitable agreement so the deal fell through.

At the time, the attacking midfielder was said to be worth €62m (£56m), but after a successful season thus far, his stock is expected to have risen.

Dybala's increased value is good news for Juventus who will hope that it can help lower the fee for Kane significantly.

