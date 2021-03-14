Leicester City v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester City v Sheffield United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 14 March, 2.00pm GMT

Leicester City’s Champions League qualification push continues with the visit of a Sheffield United side reeling from Chris Wilder’s departure.

The Foxes stuttered recently with defeat to Arsenal and a draw at Burnley, but bounced back last weekend by beating Brighton.

Brendan Rodgers’ side remain in third place with 10 games of the league season remaining, but sit just one point behind Manchester United.

However, there is a tight-knit chasing pack breathing down their neck and Leicester will know they can’t afford to slip up at home to the rock-bottom Blades.

Wilder departed Bramall Lane on Friday after almost five years in charge.

He led the Yorkshire club to a surprise win over Aston Villa at the beginning of March and his side improved since the turn of the year, but they have left themselves with too much to do.

United prop up the table with 14 points, 12 adrift of Brighton in the safety of 17th, and the Seagulls have a game in hand to come.

They require the greatest of great escapes under new management now to maintain their top-flight status, but suffered a 2-1 defeat in this fixture back in December.

Jamie Vardy grabbed a late winner for the visitors at Bramall Lane after Oli McBurnie had responded to an Ayoze Perez strike in the first half.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

