Watch Sheffield United vs Leeds: Live streams and TV channels for potential Championship title decider

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke could extend his side's lead at the top of the table with a win over Sheffield United

Watch Sheffield United vs Leeds United today for an important clash between the second tier's two top sides — the winner will end the night at the summit of the Championship table. This guide explains how to watch Sheffield United v Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Sheffield United v Leeds United: Key information • Date: Monday, 24 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's no exaggeration to saw that the meeting between these two sides could decide where the Championship title goes come the end of the season, with only Burnley managing to somewhat keep pace with the pair.

Around this time four years ago, the pair met for a Premier League clash at Elland Road. Both will feel promotion spells their rightful return to England's top tier, and this game is set to have a massive say with the Clarets lurking.

It's set to be a nail-biting encounter. Read on for all the information you need to watch Sheffield United v Leeds live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Sheffield United v Leeds United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Sheffield United v Leeds United on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Sheffield United v Leeds United in the US

In the US, you can stream Sheffield United v Leeds United on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Sheffield United v Leeds United free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Sheffield United v Leeds United for free.

In Canada, DAZN are offering a free trial, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹15 (£0.14) or a Championship season pass for ₹99 (less than £1). Fancode is geo-restricted to India.

Watch Sheffield United v Leeds United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Sheffield United v Leeds United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Sheffield United v Leeds United streams globally

Can I watch Sheffield United v Leeds United in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Sheffield United v Leeds United in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Monday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Sheffield United v Leeds United in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.