Liam Rosenior takes interim charge as Derby takeover moves closer to completion

Derby’s joint administrators have announced they have formally accepted David Clowes’ offer to buy the club.

The news came shortly after Liam Rosenior was named the Rams’ interim manager, having previously been assistant to Wayne Rooney, who stepped down as boss on Friday.

A statement from joint administrators Quantuma then confirmed local property developer Clowes had been granted preferred bidder status, with the aim being to complete a takeover by Wednesday.

Liam Rosenior will take charge of first team affairs on an interim basis 🐏#DCFC— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) June 26, 2022 See more

On Friday the joint administrators had announced Clowes Developments Ltd had purchased Pride Park, issued an interim loan to the club, and would be submitting a bid to buy them.

And a spokesperson for Quantuma said in a statement on Sunday: “Over the course of the last day or so, the joint administrators have continued positive discussions with Derbyshire based property group Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd which resulted in a credible and acceptable offer being submitted.

“Discussions in respect of this offer, which complies with the EFL Insolvency Policy, have taken place with a range of stakeholders.

“The joint administrators are delighted to confirm that they have formally accepted Clowes’ offer to acquire Derby County Football Club out of administration. Clowes has been granted preferred bidder status with immediate effect. The joint administrators will now enter into a period of exclusivity with Clowes, with a completion of the acquisition of the business and the assets of the club targeted for June 29.

“All parties are now working hard to conclude what is still a complex legal transaction within a very short timeframe. Once concluded, the transaction will enable the club to move forward and prepare for the upcoming season out of administration.

“It will also ensure that Pride Park Stadium and the club are under the control of a new, local owner with the commitment and resources to enable the club to move forward with a clean slate. The offer also provides the best return for creditors and enables the joint administrators to fulfil their statutory duties and will ensure that there are no further points deductions levied against the club once it is out of administration.

“The acceptance of Clowes’ offer, and the entering into a period of exclusivity means the joint administrators are now prohibited from continuing discussions with other parties who had indicated an interest in acquiring the club. The main focus is now on concluding the transaction with Clowes within the targeted timeframe.”

Clowes has emerged as the potential new owner after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club.

Wayne Rooney stepped down as Derby boss on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Derby were were put into administration at the start of last season and subsequently relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after being hit with a combined 21-point deduction.

Rooney, having been in charge for a year and a half and on the back of leading a valiant fight against the drop, stepped down saying he felt “the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last 18 months”.

Regarding Rosenior’s interim appointment, Derby said in a statement on their official website: “Derby’s players will return to Moor Farm training ground on Monday morning to start pre-season training and Rosenior will head up preparations for the upcoming 2022-23 League One campaign.

“Rosenior, 37, will be supported by the existing first-team backroom staff.”