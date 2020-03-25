Barcelona greats Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola donate huge sums to Spain’s coronavirus battle

The 32-year-old’s sizeable contribution will be divided between the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and a medical centre in his home country Argentina, according to a report in Marca.

The Catalonian clinic tweeted their thanks for the Barca star’s generous donation.

“Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus," it wrote.

"Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support."

City boss Guardiola has also handed over a large sum to help his home region of Catalonia.

The former Barcelona midfielder and coach donated €1 million to a campaign set up by the Medical College of Barcelona and Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

“The donation campaign aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia,” said a statement from the College.

“It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff.”

Spain is the second-worst hit country in Europe by the Covid-19 outbreak behind Italy, and Catalonia one of the worst-affected areas in the country.

As of Tuesday, 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 positive cases had been reported.

