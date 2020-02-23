Timo Werner: 'Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world'

Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the past few months and is fuelling the fire with his recent comments.

Last week, after scoring the match-winning penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Werner spoke out on the rumours.

The 23-year-old referred to Liverpool as the best team in the world at this point in time.

This time around, Werner has directed his praise at Reds boss and fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp.

"Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world," he told Sky Germany (via the Daily Mail).

"There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool)."

Werner complemented Klopp after Leipzig's win over Schalke on Saturday evening.

The result keeps Leipzig within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, as they continue to fight for their first league title.

Werner has played a huge part in Leipzig's success this season by scoring 27 goals in all competitions so far.

He is reported to have a £51m release clause in his contract that is likely to tempt a few top clubs this summer.

It's suggested, however, that the clause expires in April, so Liverpool will have to act quickly if they're to take advantage.

But the Reds are understood to be in no rush to make a decision on Werner as they want to be sure before making a move.

Liverpool's recruitment team are assessing Werner carefully as they are thought to be considering his mentality as well as his physical attributes.

