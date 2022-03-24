Liverpool report: Reds urged to focus on Arsenal star over Raphina
By Ed McCambridge published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a noted admirer of Raphina but could be persuaded to raid the Emirates instead
Liverpool have been urged to ditch their interest in Leeds United star Raphina and focus instead on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.
The Liverpool Echo are reporting that the 20-year-old as a target for Liverpool, with former Reds 'keeper David James recommending Gunner should be top priority.
“Gabriel Martinelli is one player who I get excited by," James said. "If it was a choice between Martinelli and Raphinha, I would go for Martinelli.
“He’s young and he’s got everything you need. It’s almost like a slightly rawer [Luis] Diaz, and the beauty of Diaz is that he can play basically anywhere. Martinelli obviously occupies the left a lot more. I always think that with a good environment and age, you can manipulate a player into something else, and I think Martinelli fits that criteria."
The Reds only signed Luis Diaz in January but may well look to strengthen even further in the coming months. A deal for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho broke down on January's deadline day but this is another target Klopp & Co. may want to revisit in the summer window.
Martinelli is having a strong season, having broken into the Gunners' first team to replace outgoing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Jurgen Klopp is a clear admirer of the Brazilian Olympic gold medalist, having previously described the striker as a "talent of the century".
Still, the Merseysiders would have their work cut out trying to sign Martinelli.
In 2020, the youngster declared in an interview with FourFourTwo that his goal was to become an Arsenal legend and those sentiments appear to still be true. Since then, he has had injury issues and faced a gradual easing into Arteta's plans – but now appears to be a key member of the side.
“We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team. If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my teammates,” the Brazilian said recently.
Martinelli is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around £25m.
More Liverpool stories
RUMOURS Reds are interested in standout Aston Villa star
DEADLINE DAY Here's why Liverpool are still likely to land Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho
REPORT Kylian Mbappe set for Anfield, after 'radically changing his mind' over Real Madrid
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A fluent German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany national team. Key FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the teenager’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020; a detailed history of the Berlin Derby; a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career; and Thomas Tuchel’s rise from Mainz coach to Champions League-winning Chelsea boss. Ed speaks fluent German.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.