Liverpool report: Youngster dubbed "better than Erling Haaland" set for summer switch to Anfield

Liverpool have cancelled their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi and instead switched their focus to team-mate Benjamin Sesko, who has been dubbed "better than Erling Haaland" at the same age.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, who claim the Reds have been put off by Salzburg's €40m asking price for Adeyemi – a player who is yet to prove himself in a top five European league – preferring to focus on a more affordable young talent.

Sesko is a team-mate of Adeyemi's at Salzburg and has managed eight goals and seven assists in 28 games so far this season – averaging 1.09 goal contributions per 90 minutes played. At just 18, Sesko already stands at a whopping 6ft4 and has caught the eye for his speed, strength and ice cold finishing.

“My team-mates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar," Sesko said of Haaland in a recent interview with Goal. "Especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him!"

Haaland came through the youth ranks of Norwegian club Molde before making a name for himself at Red Bull Salzburg. At the Austrian club, the striker notched 29 goals in 27 games. He then sealed a switch to German giants Borussia Dortmund, where he has continued his impressive scoring form. The 21-year-old has managed 80 goals in 82 appearances for BVB and is now set for a big summer, during which he has said he will choose his next club.

Liverpool prefer to get their business done outside of eye-watering auctions and may look instead to capture a player many believe could be even better than Haaland.

Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to add firepower to their front line this summer, with the futures of both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah in doubt. The Africans have been talismanic under Jurgen Klopp in recent years but both have hinted that they may be open to leave this summer.

Whatever happens, Reds fans will be excited to know the club is being linked with some top talents who could help them dominate long after the departures of their current attacking stars.

