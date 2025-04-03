Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report

Liverpool are interested in a young star that might cause an issue with Dominik Szoboszlai

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Liverpool&#039;s Dominik Szoboszlai talks to Arne Slot during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Szoboszlai and Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool could make a summer signing that might not sit too well with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Since arriving at Anfield at in 2023, Szoboszlai has impressed the Liverpool faithful with his performances driving forward from midfield as Arne Slot's side bear down on the Premier League title.

The Hungarian midfielder could have an issue on his hands in the summer, however, with a target being lined up by the hierarchy someone he might not necessarily get on with.

Liverpool want wonderkid who has clashed with Szoboszlai

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 2: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on April 2, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool need just 13 points from eight games to win the Premier League title following their 1-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night, and the Reds hierarchy has started drawing up a list of potential transfer targets.

In order to consolidate their position as the best side in England, Liverpool are looking at upcoming talent from across the continent, having identified a key talent.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MARCH 23: Arda Gueler of Turkiye gestures to Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A/B Play-offs Second Leg match between Hungary and Türkiye at Puskas Arena on March 23, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Guler and Szoboszlai clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool want to bring Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler to Anfield in the summer, with the report suggesting that the Reds have been monitoring the 20-year-old this season.

There could be a potential issue with Dominik Szoboszlai, though, with the pair having clashed during the international break as Turkey beat Hungary. Guler took to Instagram after winning 6-1 on aggregate in their Nations League play-off after an on-pitch spat, stating: "This guy is a joke. Isn't 6 goals enough to shut you up?"

Szoboszlai responded with a simple, "1,088'" statement, however, in reference to Guler's minutes at Real Madrid this season.

The report suggests that this could play in a factor in Liverpool's decision-making, though players who have famously not liked each other have played well together in the past, most notably Teddy Sheringham and Andy Cole.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 01: Arda Guler of Real Madrid in action during the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 01, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images) Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Guler is a good option for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the youngster having shown glimpses of quality during his fledgling career. Much will depend on the future of Mohamed Salah on whether Guler will get more game time at Anfield, however.

Guler's Real Madrid contract still has four years left remaining, so won't come cheap. Transfermarkt values Guler €45m.

