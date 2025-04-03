Liverpool lining up move for European wonderkid that could have ramifications for Dominik Szoboszlai: report

Liverpool could make a summer signing that might not sit too well with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Since arriving at Anfield at in 2023, Szoboszlai has impressed the Liverpool faithful with his performances driving forward from midfield as Arne Slot's side bear down on the Premier League title.

The Hungarian midfielder could have an issue on his hands in the summer, however, with a target being lined up by the hierarchy someone he might not necessarily get on with.

Liverpool want wonderkid who has clashed with Szoboszlai

Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool need just 13 points from eight games to win the Premier League title following their 1-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night, and the Reds hierarchy has started drawing up a list of potential transfer targets.

In order to consolidate their position as the best side in England, Liverpool are looking at upcoming talent from across the continent, having identified a key talent.

Guler and Szoboszlai clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool want to bring Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler to Anfield in the summer, with the report suggesting that the Reds have been monitoring the 20-year-old this season.

There could be a potential issue with Dominik Szoboszlai, though, with the pair having clashed during the international break as Turkey beat Hungary. Guler took to Instagram after winning 6-1 on aggregate in their Nations League play-off after an on-pitch spat, stating: "This guy is a joke. Isn't 6 goals enough to shut you up?"

Szoboszlai responded with a simple, "1,088'" statement, however, in reference to Guler's minutes at Real Madrid this season.

The report suggests that this could play in a factor in Liverpool's decision-making, though players who have famously not liked each other have played well together in the past, most notably Teddy Sheringham and Andy Cole.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Guler is a good option for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with the youngster having shown glimpses of quality during his fledgling career. Much will depend on the future of Mohamed Salah on whether Guler will get more game time at Anfield, however.

Guler's Real Madrid contract still has four years left remaining, so won't come cheap. Transfermarkt values Guler €45m.