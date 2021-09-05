Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah demands £500,000-a-week new deal

Mo Salah reportedly wants a colossal £500,000 a week to remain at Liverpool.

With less than two years left to run on his current deal at Anfield, the Reds' 'Egyptian King' is getting into new contract territory.

The 29-year-old is thought to earn around £200,000 a week at present - a decent wad but, er, not quite the improved figure he's said to be demanding.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are happy to boost Salah's salary (Salah-ry?) - but not to the half a million mark.

There's no denying that Salah has been crucial to the recent success of Jurgen Klopp's side, playing a pivotal role in their 2019/20 title-winning campaign - and their Champions League glory the season before.

The £36 million signing from Roma won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2017/18 and 2018/19 - sharing the award with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the latter - and has racked up 127 goals in all for the Reds.

While Salah will likely haver to lower his wage expectations if he is to stay at Anfield, Liverpool must also be wary of interest from elsewhere - especially as he could be available on the (relatively) cheap in a year or so's time.

There were reports earlier in the summer that PSG had contacted Salah's representatives over a potential move - and, well, they're hardly short of a few bob...

