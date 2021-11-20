Liverpool transfer news: Reds could make sensational swoop for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.

The United States international has struggled for game time in west London so far this season.

The forward has made just two appearances in the Premier League and has not started a top-flight match since the opening weekend of the campaign.

Opportunities have been just as hard to come by in the Champions League, with Pulisic featuring in just 16 of Chelsea's 360 minutes in the competition so far.

The American's involvement has been limited by various injury problems, and he has also found it difficult to rise to the top of the pecking order.

Thomas Tuchel has numerous attacking options at his disposal, with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner among those competing for a place in the attack.

The 23-year-old is keen for more game time, particularly as the 2022 World Cup is now on the horizon.

The Daily Star writes that Liverpool could be the ideal destination for Pulisic given the uncertainty over the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Both players will turn 30 next year and have a little over 18 months remaining on their contracts at Anfield.

Liverpool will need to freshen up their forward line at some point and Pulisic has been earmarked as a potential target.

Chelsea are unlikely to cut their losses on the American just yet, though.

The Blues paid close to £58m to sign him from Borussia Dortmund and Pulisic has shown signs of promise in a Chelsea shirt.

He is still only 23 and could become a key player for Thomas Tuchel's side if he manages to completely shake off his injury problems.

There would no doubt be plenty of interest in Pulisic were he to be made available for transfer.

But it is hard to see Chelsea selling him to a direct rival such as Liverpool.

