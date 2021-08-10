Liverpool transfer news: Reds eye deal for Belgian teenager Jeremy Doku

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, according to reports.

The Reds have had a relatively quiet summer so far, with Ibrahima Konate the only player to arrive at Anfield.

The transfer window remains open until the end of this month, and Jurgen Klopp could yet add more reinforcements to his squad.

According to Voetbal 24, Liverpool could submit an offer for Doku, a talented teenage forward.

The Reds are eyeing a deal for the 19-year-old, who was part of Belgium's squad for the European Championship.

Doku only joined Rennes from Anderlecht last October but he could be set to bid farewell to the Ligue 1 side already.

Klopp wants to freshen up his attacking ranks with an up-and-coming talent who could later become the long-term successor to Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah.

Xherdan Shaqiri could be on his way out of the club, with Lyon keen to sign the Switzerland international.

Liverpool are expected to agree to his departure if they receive an offer of at least £13m.

Shaqiri will turn 30 in October and the club believe they would be better off having a young talent like Doku as a back-up for their first-choice forwards.

Harvey Elliott has been a part of the first-team squad during pre-season after an impressive loan spell at Blackburn in the Championship last term.

The 18-year-old could be a fringe player in the Premier League this season, and Doku could fulfil a similar role.

Rennes value the Belgian at £38m but Liverpool may hope to negotiate that figure down.

Even with Elliott stepping up, Klopp's side will require more bodies in attack if Shaqiri does seek pastures new, especially as Divock Origi could also depart.

Liverpool fans have always known that major signings were unlikely this summer, but Doku has a bright future ahead of him and would be an astute acquisition - as long as the price is right.

