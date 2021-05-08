Liverpool transfer news: Reds make contact with Rodrigo De Paul agent

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a summer move for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

With Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract expiring next month and seemingly no progress being made over a new deal, the Reds appear set to go into the market for a replacement.

According to FC Inter News (via the Express), Liverpool have been in touch with De Paul’s agent, Mino Raiola, about a move. Udinese are believed to value the 26-year-old at £35 million.

De Paul has been with the Serie A club since 2016, when he signed from Valencia. He’s made 178 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 32 goals.

The Argentine, who has been capped 21 times by his country, had been strongly linked with a move to Leeds last summer and is rumoured to be attracting the attention of a number of Europe’s elite.

Jurgen Klopp recently played down suggestions that there would be a major overhaul of the squad this summer, noting how business would still be difficult due to the effects of the pandemic, but Liverpool are said to have spoken with Raiola about De Paul on multiple occasions already.

The Reds still have an outside chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but they do trail fourth-placed Chelsea by eight points with only five games left to play.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ NEXT

RICHARD JOLLY Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

RICHARD JOLLY France have to be favourites for Euro 2020, despite what the bookies say

THREE LIONS SQUAD FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer