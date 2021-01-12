Man Utd transfer news: New signing Amad Diallo likened to Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand has compared Manchester United new boy Amad Diallo to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils agreed a deal to buy the Ivorian teenager from Atalanta in October, with Diallo arriving at the club last week.

The winger has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford and could go straight into United’s matchday squad for Tuesday’s meeting with Burnley.

And Ferdinand, who joined United 11 days after Diallo was born in 2002, believes his former club have signed a tremendous talent.

"We’ve just bought a kid in from Atalanta and hopefully he does something,” he said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast .

“If you see his clips and speak to people at the club who are involved in buying him, potentially this kid could be a world-beater.

“That is the thought of Manchester United people that this kid is one they have unearthed.

“I don’t want to put the pressure of Ronaldo on him, but no one knew about Ronaldo when we bought him other than the people in Portugal.

"This kid seems similar in that sense and if you see his clips and the way people talk about him, the world is his oyster if he applies himself right.”

Ronaldo began his career at Sporting CP but became a world-class superstar after moving to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly hope Diallo can follow a similar trajectory, although he is likely to carefully manage the 18-year-old’s minutes this season.

United will welcome back Edinson Cavani for Tuesday’s trip to Turf Moor, where a draw will be enough to see them go top of the Premier League.

The Red Devils currently trail leaders Liverpool - who they face at Anfield on Sunday - on goal difference.

United are unbeaten in 10 games in the Premier League, having not tasted defeat since a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on November 1.

