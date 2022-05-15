Manchester City close in on title and dent Liverpool hopes with comeback at West Ham

By published

Manchester City went 2-0 down away to West Ham, but produced a second-half fightback to move closer to a fourth title in five seasons and dent Liverpool's hopes in the process

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski can't stop Jack Grealish scoring for Manchester City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are closing in on another Premier League title after coming down from two goals down to rescue a precious point away to West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham took the lead through Jarrod Bowen after 24 minutes and the winger doubled the Irons' advantage just before half-time.

That left City on the ropes and gave Liverpool fans hope of beating Pep Guardiola's side to the title as that result would have left the Reds just three points behind with a game in hand over their rivals.

But Jack Grealish pulled one back for City shortly into the second half and the league leaders levelled after Vladimir Coufal diverted a Riyad Mahrez free-kick into his own net after 69 minutes.

There was still time for more drama as Mahrez missed a penalty after 86 minutes, but the draw leaves City four points clear of Liverpool and the title will be in their hands as they host Aston Villa in their final fixture next Sunday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are away to Southampton on Tuesday before a home match against Wolves at Anfield next Sunday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.