Official: Manchester City complete signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

The Premier League champions have won the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who will move to the Etihad Stadium on July 1.

City have announced they have agreed a deal with Dortmund, and the transfer will officially go through once they have finalised personal terms with the player himself.

Haaland will cost Pep Guardiola's side £64m after City triggered the release clause in his contract.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the Norway international in recent months, but Haaland will be a City player next season.

A club statement read: "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

More to follow...