Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola’s side eyeing Danny Ings and Romelu Lukaku

Manchester City have earmarked Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings as potential replacements for Sergio Aguero.

Aguero is out of contract this summer and is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium after 10 years’ service.

The Argentina international is City’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 379 appearances in all competitions.

However, he has been a peripheral figure so far this season, having made only two starts in the Premier League.

PSG and Barcelona have both been linked with a move for the 32-year-old, who has been free to enter discussions with rival clubs since January 1.

Even if Aguero does sign a short-term extension beyond the current campaign, City are still seeking a long-term successor to the Argentine.

And according to The Athletic , Lukaku and Ings are two strikers on City’s shortlist.

Lukaku has thrived for Inter since moving to the San Siro from Manchester United in 2019.

The Belgium international has found the back of the net 54 times in 78 outings for Antonio Conte’s side.

City hope to tempt Lukaku back to Manchester, but Calciomercato report that PSG are also interested in the 27-year-old.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also keeping tabs on Ings, who could be on his way out of Southampton this summer.

Saints are yet to make any meaningful progress in their attempt to tie Ings down to a new contract, with the former Liverpool man’s current deal running until 2022.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that Southampton could be forced to cash in on Ings this summer unless he puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

The 28-year-old has also been spoken of as a potential transfer target for Tottenham in recent weeks.

City could offer to send some of their fringe players to Southampton in a bid to secure Ings’ signature ahead of next term.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.