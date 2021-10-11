Manchester City transfer news: Raheem Sterling’s Barcelona move depends on Ousmane Dembele

Raheem Sterling is reportedly keen on a January move to Barcelona and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won’t stand in his way, but a deal depends on Ousmane Dembele.

The England winger has been linked with the Catalan giants recently after failing to nail down a starting spot at City so far this season.

But Sport reports that Dembele’s contract situation will decide whether Sterling ends up at Barca or not.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and if he agrees a new deal, he will stay put and be used by coach Ronald Koeman.

But if he doesn’t pen an extension, Barca will look to bring in Sterling on loan in January, with the obligation to buy in the summer.

Guardiola is said to be fine with losing the 26-year-old, who is out of contract himself at the end of next season.

OK, we’ll admit it – the thought of Sterling dressed in the iconic blue and red stripes of Barcelona is an exciting one.

It’s a shame for such a talented player, and a key man for England, to spend so much time warming the bench for his club.

Although he’s featured in all seven of City’s Premier League games this season, he’s only been named in the starting line-up twice.

It could be a good time for Sterling to try a new challenge, after six years with City in which he’s won three league titles and the FA Cup – even if the Champions League continues to elude him and his Citizens team-mates.

Over to you, Ousmane…

