Manchester City transfer news: Riyad Mahrez could leave as soon as JANUARY, with Barcelona, PSG and Newcastle on standby

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez might be out of the club as soon as the next transfer window, with a host of top teams interested - including Barcelona, PSG and Newcastle United.

The Algerian winger was integral to the Citizens' march to the Champions League final last season and a key player in the league title win but has found game time a lot harder to come by this season.

City have plenty options out on the right-wing. Bernardo Silva is having an excellent season up at Eastlands, Ferran Torres can play out wide, while Raheem Sterling is sometimes used there to drift in late into the penalty area.

Mahrez is now weighing up a departure as soon as January, according to footmercato.

There will be no shortage of interest in his services, either. The creative forward cost £60m when he signed from Leicester City and could well command a similar transfer fee, should he move again any time soon.

Barcelona are said to have a long-standing interest in the player, who would ignite new manager Xavi's team. While Barca don't have much money to spend, the Catalans would potentially be interested in a loan with an obligation to buy.

Xavi could hope that his good relationship with former mentor Pep Guardiola would stand him in good stead for making a deal. Barca have recently conducted business with City players, too - though not with the club directly - when they signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been interested in Mahrez in the past, too. A glittering frontline that already contains Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria might be difficult to squeeze the Algerian into but with rumours of discontent from some of PSG's superstars, there might be room to incorporate a new player sooner than many expect.

Mahrez's work rate would also be very attractive to manager Mauricio Pochettino - who critics say has seen very little of that from his team this season.

The off-ball work that City's no.26 offers is also attractive to Newcastle United. New manager Eddie Howe is looking for options to keep his team away from the drop and Mahrez is a proven Premier League star who has thrived in a relegation battle in the past with Leicester. Given Newcastle's lack of options on the right wing, Mahrez could be an invaluable asset in the scrap at the bottom of the table.

Mahrez's current contract runs out in 2023.