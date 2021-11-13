Manchester United confident Brendan Rodgers will be their next manager - report

Manchester United are confident that Brendan Rodgers will be their next manager, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not sacked in the immediate aftermath of last weekend's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City.

The Norwegian is still under massive pressure, though, and he could be relieved of his duties if United fail to beat Watford after the international break.

Solskjaer's side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and have already fallen nine points adrift of top spot.

They could even drop into mid-table if results go against them next weekend, and Solskjaer might not be able to survive another couple of bad results despite his enduring popularity with the club's supporters.

The former striker will always be a legendary figure at Old Trafford but it is increasingly difficult to envisage him seeing out the season in the dugout.

Leicester boss Rodgers has emerged as a leading contender to replace Solskjaer should United make a change.

And according to the Daily Star, the Red Devils are confident they will be able to prise the Northern Irishman away from the King Power Stadium.

United chiefs believe Rodgers wants the job and would be willing to take charge soon after a vacancy appears.

The former Liverpool head coach is happy at Leicester, who won the FA Cup under his guidance last term.

But Rodgers would consider the United job too good to turn down - and a clause in his contract would make it easier for the Red Devils to land him.

Rodgers' deal contains a release clause which would allow him to depart Leicester if a Champions League club came calling.

Compensation would still be due to the Foxes, but United would be willing to pay the required fee to secure their top target.

Rodgers has also been linked with Manchester City in recent months, although the Premier League champions are unlikely to be looking for a new manager until Pep Guardiola's contract ends in 2023.

