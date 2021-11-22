Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on "outstanding" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has wished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer well for the future on Twitter.

The Portuguese no.7 played with Solskjaer during his United career and it's thought that the recently-dismissed manager was key in his decision to come back to Old Trafford over the summer.

Now, with Solskjaer sacked, Ronaldo has broken his silence to wish the Norwegian well for the future.

"He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United," Ronaldo said. "But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

"Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

Ronaldo has been criticised by some for his lack of work ethic off the ball, with some critics arguing that his signing has unbalanced Manchester United.

The club have won just five of the last seven games in the Premier League, with a 4-1 loss at Watford coming as the final straw for Solskjaer. Ronaldo registered an assist for Donny van de Beek's consolation goal.

Former United midfielder Ander Herrera was the first of Solskjaer's former players to pay tribute to the manager, following his sacking at the weekend. Marcus Rashford has also reacted, calling his former manager a "club legend".

The Red Devils have appointed Michael Carrick on a short-term basis while they look for a replacement.