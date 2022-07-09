Manchester United: Former number 8 has say as Bruno Fernandes takes famous shirt
By Tom Hancock published
The Portuguese midfield maestro had previously donned the number 18 jersey for United
Bruno Fernandes has finally got his hands on Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s number 8 shirt ahead of the 2022-23 season - and the jersey's former occupant, Juan Mata, has had his say on the news.
Mata's eight-year stay at Old Trafford came to an end this summer as he moved on following the expiry of his contract, allowing Fernandes to switch from 18 - which he had worn since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon two-and-a-half years ago - to his preferred 8.
In a tweet on Saturday, Mata - who scored 51 goals in 285 United appearances - joked (opens in new tab):
"He told me he was sad the day he knew we weren't going to keep playing together... but I think he was quite happy."
The FA introduced set squad numbers in 1993; Fernandes will become United's 10th number 8 after Mata, Anderson, Wayne Rooney (he wasn't always their number 10, you know), Nicky Butt, Keith Gillespie, Neil Webb, Mark Robins and Ryan Giggs.
Explaining his affinity for the number 8 - which he has tattooed on his right arm - in an interview with the official club website upon joining United, the Portugal star said (opens in new tab):
"The last three years I have played as number 8 because it’s the number my father had as a player and my birthday and it’s the number I like."
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
