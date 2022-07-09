Manchester United: Former number 8 has say as Bruno Fernandes takes famous shirt

Bruno Fernandes has finally got his hands on Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s number 8 shirt ahead of the 2022-23 season - and the jersey's former occupant, Juan Mata, has had his say on the news.

Mata's eight-year stay at Old Trafford came to an end this summer as he moved on following the expiry of his contract, allowing Fernandes to switch from 18 - which he had worn since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon two-and-a-half years ago - to his preferred 8.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mata - who scored 51 goals in 285 United appearances - joked (opens in new tab):

"He told me he was sad the day he knew we weren't going to keep playing together... but I think he was quite happy."

(Image credit: Getty)

The FA introduced set squad numbers in 1993; Fernandes will become United's 10th number 8 after Mata, Anderson, Wayne Rooney (he wasn't always their number 10, you know), Nicky Butt, Keith Gillespie, Neil Webb, Mark Robins and Ryan Giggs.

Explaining his affinity for the number 8 - which he has tattooed on his right arm - in an interview with the official club website upon joining United, the Portugal star said (opens in new tab):

"The last three years I have played as number 8 because it’s the number my father had as a player and my birthday and it’s the number I like."