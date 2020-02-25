Jadon Sancho may make Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea wait beyond summer

Sancho has been linked to a host of top Premier League clubs over the past couple of seasons.

The attacker's form is sensational: scoring 30 goals and assisting a further 41 in his 87 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman is reported to be contemplating returning to his homeland, thus sparking a transfer frenzy.

It's believed that Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all plotting bids for the attacker.

Sancho is reported to be worth over £100m and could end up being one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

However, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, the 19-year-old is not yet decided whether he will leave Dortmund this year.

The report from Germany states that Sancho is considering staying at BVB for a further six months.

The choice to do so would see his transfer value drop slightly as his contract runs down.

This is understood to enable Sancho more power to pick and choose where he ends up, as it would invite more clubs to make bids.

Sancho's rise has been meteoric and such has meant he's had to keep perspective on what is an important time for him as a player.

"It hasn’t been easy. I’ve had to work for this," Sancho told The Guardian last year.

"Everyone around me is keeping me grounded and keeping me focused.

"I’m improving every day and Marco Reus, Mario Götze and Axel Witsel are great role models to me and everyone else in the team.

"It’s really nice to have them around telling me what to do, and what’s not good, helping me solve things I wouldn’t solve by myself, so I’m happy."

READ MORE...

10 of Diego Maradona’s best moments: the greatest player of all time?

Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League final?