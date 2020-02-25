Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League final?

Seven minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess. How many can you name?

Tonight, Bayern Munich host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena. It's the first time that it's happened since... you know when.

What a game. 120 minutes of drama, followed by that hallowed penalty shoot-out where the unthinkable happened. Yes: the English beating the Germans on spot-kicks. In their back yard of all places.

For today's quiz, we'd like you to name every player who featured in that final - a modern classic of a game, and the only time that a side who didn't win the European Cup last century, has won it this.

And we've not even given you a clue with the photo.

Captain fantastic John Terry didn't even play in Munich. Nope - JT infamously donned the Chelsea kit post-match to lift the trophy.

In doing so, he hoodwinked millions for years to come, who would assume that he starred in that defensive display. But not you, dear readers. Not today.

