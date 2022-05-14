Manchester United made 'insane' offer for Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich star reveals

Manchester United tabled an "insane" offer to sign Thomas Muller from Bayern Munich - according to the man himself.

Speaking after signing a new contract which will keep him with the German giants until 2024, Muller said:

"Bayern clearly rejected the whole thing - despite this insane offer from United."

United made the seemingly massive bid during the tenure of Louis van Gaal - who had previously managed Muller at Bayern.

And, looking back now, Muller must feel glad that the move never materialised - given the dramatically contrasting fortunes of Bayern and the United since then.

At 32 going on 33, and having just signed that new two-year deal, it looks very much like the self-appointed 'Raumdeuter' could finish his career as a one-club man.

The Germany international - a World Cup winner in 2014 - made his Bayern debut as an 18-year-old back in 2008 and has gone on to make over 600 appearances for the Bavarian giants, winning the Champions League in 2020.

That said, he appeared to hint that would be open to a spell elsewhere before he hangs up his boots, saying:

"I'll push that [any decision on his future] back.

"I feel good about it, don't feel any pressure and have a wide variety of options."

Who knows, perhaps he might yet end up joining United and following Zlatan Ibrahmivoic, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineage of veteran attackers who've made their way to Old Trafford in the recent past.