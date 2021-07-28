Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils consider Paul Pogba sale to fund Kieran Trippier move

Manchester United could reportedly need to sell Paul Pogba if they want to sign a new midfielder and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier.

The Red Devils have already been busy in the market this summer, completing the signings of winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Those deals cost United almost £120 million in total, with Sancho’s deal costing around £77m overall and Varane £43m.

The Telegraph reports that United are aiming for a net spend this summer of between £75m and £100m, and will therefore need to sacrifice at least one big-name player to raise the cash required to buy Trippier and a midfielder.

Pogba’s future has been the subject of relentless speculation since he entered the final year of his deal in Manchester last month, and there haven't been any strong signs of a contract extension being agreed.

The France international, who has been linked with PSG, could bring in around £43m in the circumstances, while Jesse Lingard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, could also be sold for around £30m.

Trippier has been heavily linked with United this summer and is understood to be keen on a move, but he will be costly, as would the addition of the top-level defensive midfielder that Solskjaer wants.

The futures of players like Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira and Facundo Pellestri are still unclear, as well as goalkeepers Dean Henderson and David De Gea.

It's a long list, and one that could raise quite a lot more cash for the United coffers.

