Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils look to beat Liverpool to the signing of Leeds United’s Raphinha

Manchester United are ready to challenge Liverpool in their pursuit of Raphinha, who only joined Leeds United less than five months ago.

According to the Daily Star, the winger is being tracked by both clubs ahead of a potential bidding war this summer.

Raphinha has been in excellent form since arriving from Rennes for £17million in October, registering five goals and five assists in 20 appearances.

The Brazilian signed a four-year contract with the club but has already been linked with moves elsewhere after adapting so impressively to life in the Premier League.

A clean striker of the ball with great crossing ability, Raphinha opened his Leeds account with the winner away to Everton at the end of November.

Marcelo Bielsa’s daring side have provided great entertainment on their return to the top flight this season, ending a 16-year exile.

As a result of their adventurous approach, Leeds’ games have featured a remarkable 86 goals, more than any other side.

While the vast majority of Bielsa’s preferred starting line-up were with the club as they won promotion from the Championship, Raphinha has been the most impressive of their new signings.

He started his career back home in Brazil, before spending three years in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes and then Sporting, where he played alongside Man United’s Bruno Fernandes.

He became Rennes’ record signing in 2019 and helped the club to qualify for the Champions League despite the French season being cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raphinha has brought plenty of spark to Leeds’ attack as they sit 10th in the Premier League table after beating Southampton 3-0 last time out. He scored the third with a free kick to cap off another fine performance.