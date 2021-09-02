Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils make Erling Haaland top target next summer

Manchester United have made Erling Haaland their top transfer target next summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a successful window this time round, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho for a combined fee of around £120m.

United certainly have a stronger squad this season than last, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be expected to deliver silverware.

His colleagues at Old Trafford are already looking ahead to next summer, and ESPN reports that Haaland is the player United want most.

Many supporters of the 20-time English champions have called for the addition of a holding midfielder.

United were linked with Declan Rice this summer but were ultimately put off by an asking price of £100m.

But while many would point to the back of midfield as United's problem position, the club plans to go all out for Haaland in 2022.

The Borussia Dortmund striker will be available for around £64.5m next summer when a release clause in his contract becomes active.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG have also been linked with the Norway international.

United will therefore not have a clear run at Haaland, but they are hopeful they will be able to persuade him to move to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old worked with Solskjaer during his time at Molde and the pair have remained in touch ever since.

The United boss will hope that his personal relationship with his compatriot will put the club at the front of the queue for his signature.

The report also makes clear that the acquisition of Ronaldo will not affect United's Haaland plans.

One potential obstacle is the fact that the Norwegian is represented by Mino Raiola, who has often clashed with United over another of his clients, Paul Pogba.

But Raiola ultimately wants the best deal for those he represents, and United are by no means the only club he has had run-ins with.

