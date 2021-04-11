Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to battle Liverpool for teenage starlet Kyron Gordon

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Sheffield United starlet Kyron Gordon, according to reports.

The 18-year-old defender is rated highly at Bramall Lane but he could be on the move in the summer.

Gordon is attracting the interest of several clubs, with Liverpool, Leeds and Everton among those keeping tabs on the situation.

According to the Mail on Sunday , Manchester United have now added their name to the teenager’s list of suitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season, with a long-term partner for Harry Maguire said to be a priority.

Gordon has yet to make a first-team appearance for Sheffield United and would not be a short-term fix for the Red Devils.

However, Solskjaer has brought down the average age of United’s squad during his time at the helm, and he believes Gordon is one for the future.

The centre-back only has a year left on his contract in Yorkshire and is thought to be weighing up his options.

Sheffield United look set to be relegated to the Championship this season, and first-team opportunities would be easier to come by in the second tier.

But Gordon may conclude that a move to a major Premier League club would be the wisest decision for his development.

United will face stiff competition for his signature, particularly as Liverpool have been impressed by Gordon’s progress over the last 12 months.

“It's definitely affecting everyone in football, the pandemic. Of course the lack of income, the finances that have affected everyone and it might affect us all well. We have to be realistic, we have to be responsible in the way we do our business both on an off the pitch,” Solskjaer said of United’s recruitment plans last month.

"There's improvement on the training ground, stadium. We just have to look at the whole picture. Where we can spend the money? And how is there? It's just the real world now. It has changed."

United face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

