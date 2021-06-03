Morecambe manager Derek Adams leaves club after winning promotion to League One

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has left the club three days after leading them to promotion to Sky Bet League One.

The Shrimpers, who beat Newport 1-0 after extra-time in Monday’s League Two play-off final at Wembley, announced Adams’ departure on their official website.

A club statement said: “Derek Adams has today left Morecambe Football Club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

“This change and the timing of it presents a challenge, Morecambe Football Club will rise to that challenge and is relishing the test that awaits in League One.”

Former Ross County and Plymouth boss Adams, 45, appointed by Morecambe in November 2019, has been linked with the vacant manager’s job at League Two side Bradford.

Adams, who has won promotion four times as manager, transformed the Shrimpers’ fortunes in his 19-month spell in charge.

The club had one of the lowest wage bills in the English Football League and were bottom of the table when he arrived.

They finished the regular season in fourth place, missing out on automatic promotion by a point on the final day.

Morecambe’s co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “Derek did a fantastic job during his year-and-a-half at Morecambe, not only guiding the club into League One, but also acting as a catalyst for positive change and encouraging everybody at the club to aim higher.

“For all of that we thank him, and we wish him all the best for the future.

“However, the club is now solely focused on moving decisively to appoint the right manager to build upon the huge opportunity that promotion creates for both the football club and the town.”