New Aberdeen signing Ronald Hernandez has ambitions to reach the top
Ronald Hernandez hopes his Aberdeen switch can be a stepping stone to an even bigger move.
The Venezuelan international joined the Dons on deadline day after Derek McInnes splashed out a six-figure fee to land him from Norwegian side Stabaek.
The 22-year-old started his career with Zamora in his homeland before making the bold decision to swap South America for Scandinavia while still a teenager.
But having crossed the Atlantic to follow his dream, the full-back believes he is one move closer to the big time after deciding to make Pittodrie his latest stop.
Hernandez said: “In my life I have pushed to achieve my dreams. It’s not a secret. As players from South America we want to play for the biggest teams in the biggest leagues. I believe in the process because this is the right step for me on to the next one.
“Everything about the move (to Aberdeen) was fast. I was training with my old team in Norway. I spoke to my agent who explained everything to me, step by step.
“I started to read and do research into Aberdeen and then I decided I liked it and would come to Aberdeen to play.
“I need to believe in the process. After the Under-20 World Cup (where he represented Venezuela), I moved to Norway. It was my first destination in Europe. I didn’t even speak English when I moved there. In the beginning it was a bit tough.
“I have this opportunity and I am looking forward to it.”
Hernandez admits he is stepping into the unknown in Scotland – but he is sure he can handle the Ladbrokes Premiership following his Norwegian experience.
The 15-cap defender said: “I honestly don’t know a lot about Scottish football, but I am getting into it.
“I spoke to Fernando De Ornelas, who was a Venezuelan player who played for Celtic. I met him two years ago when I moved to Norway. He told me about Scotland.
“I have heard that it is a physical game in Scotland, but it is also physical in Norway.
“I want to enjoy my time here. I have not been to Scotland before, this is my first time. I have only been to London for one night before.
“But it is a long contract and I will take it step by step.”
Hernandez was left on the bench as Aberdeen earned a point at Ibrox on Saturday but hopes to make his Reds bow in front of the Pittodrie faithful on Wednesday.
He said: “I am very excited. We are in the second half of the season.
“It would be nice to make my debut against St Johnstone. I am waiting for the opportunity. The coach has the final decision.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.