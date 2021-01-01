New signing Diaguely Dabo in contention for Kilmarnock’s clash with St Mirren
By PA Staff
Kilmarnock could hand a debut to Diaguely Dabo when they host St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.
The 28-year-old former Stevenage central midfielder signed for the club after impressing on trial.
Midfielder Gary Dicker and full-back Ross Millen remain out through injury.
St Mirren will be at full strength at Rugby Park.
Jim Goodwin’s team came through Wednesday’s defeat to Rangers without sustaining any fresh knocks.
That 2-0 loss was only the second defeat the Buddies have suffered in the last 10 games.
