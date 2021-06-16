Nike reveals Barcelona kit for 2020/21 season

Nike has revealed the new Barcelona kit ahead of the 2020/21 season, and it's a huge step away from their recent designs.

The slightly more unusual look for next season has been inspired by the club's crest. Instead of the traditional blue and red stripes - or the half and half look adopted most-famously during the Pep Guardiola era - the latest Barcelona shirt takes the graphics from the crest and uses that as the template for the whole kit.

One red and one blue sleeve is matched by the shorts, with a single colour used on each leg. The socks, meanwhile, are blue with red hoops. The club initials - usually woven into the shin - have been replaced by the nickname of the club's ultras, "Culers". This has been embroidered on the front just above the Nike swoosh.

Rakuten remains the sponsor, though their deal with Barcelona will run out in the summer of 2022.

The Nike Barcelona kit is available to order from Nike.com.

