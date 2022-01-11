Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam speaking to ‘credible bidders’

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam has revealed that he is looking to sell the club and confirmed that his team is “speaking to certain credible bidders”.

Lemsagam said in a statement that he can see his ownership has “caused unrest” and he believes the best thing for the club is to be “passed on to new owners”.

The Latics are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two, with their last league win coming against Port Vale in November.

In a statement published on the club website, Lemsagam said: “Since I purchased the club four years ago I have invested money and time trying to clean the club of all of its historic issues. There were very many.

“Although that work goes on behind the scenes, it is now almost complete with only the North Stand issue to resolve.

“I have invested in the litigation process and that may need a court to rule on it to get justice for the club and recover what rightfully belongs to it.

“On the playing side, things have not gone how I wanted in the last four years, to say the least. I made mistakes and I won’t make excuses – we are where we are.

“In the short term, I am now focused on improving the squad to fight the relegation battle we are now in.

“In the medium term, I can see that my ownership has caused unrest within the club and the fans. I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners.

“My team is speaking to certain credible bidders and I am happy to speak to others.

“I would ask that every section of the fan base gets behind the team, whatever you think about me it is in everyone’s interests that our great club wins this battle.”

There have already been a number of protests so far this season regarding Lemsagam’s ownership.

In December the club rescinded a decision to ban three fans who had publicly criticised Lemsagam.

The fans were informed by a letter that they would be unable to attend first-team and youth matches – home and away – for three years, before the club reversed their decision.

Oldham are due to host Leyton Orient at the weekend.