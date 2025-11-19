Manchester United begin talks for first January signing: report

Manchester United have begun talks with their first target to bolster tehir squad in the January transfer window.

Ruben Amorim's side have gone five Premier League games unbeaten for the first time in his tenure, with Manchester United's last-minute equaliser away at Tottenham keeping the streak going.

They are looking to boost their squad in January in the hopes of achieving European football next season.

Manchester United open talks for potential January swoop

Their summer siginngs have had a varying amount of success so far this season. Bryan Mbeumo has hit the ground running, and was even named Premier League Player of the Month for October.

Matheus Cunha has impressed, albeit without racking up goals and assists, and while Benjamin Sesko has scored twice, he's come under some scrutiny for the consistency of his performances.

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Getty Images)

Africafoot, via Sportswitness, are now reporting that Manchester United have opened talks for exciting Swedish prospect Kevin Filling.

Filling is just 16-years-old but has impressed for AIK Fotboll in the Swedish first division this season.

FourFourTwo understand that Manchester United have become the first side to approach the Sweden under-18 internationals camp to begin negotiations, but they may face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart.

It's believed he has a €8 million release clause in his contract, but his club won't demand the full fee. They are holding out for €5 million, whilst Manchester United are standing firm on an offer of €3 million.

Filling will turn 18 in November 2026 and wouldn't be eligible to move to the United Kingdom until then. Bild are suggesting should he sign for Borussia Dortmund, initially he would start in their youth squads, or head out on loan.

Kevin Filling of AIK is being lined up by United (Image credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Filling has only played 229 minutes for AIK, but has scored twice, including on his debut when he managed 84 of those minutes. It's unlikely he would come straight into the first-team fold at Manchester United, but given their lack of natural strikers, he may provide a different edge should they need it.

In FourFourTwo's view it seems a low risk and high reward transfer, should Manchester United be able to pull it off for below the figure AIK are currently holding out for.

Manchester United are next in action against Everton in the Premier League.