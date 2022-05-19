On this day in 2012: Chelsea win Champions League for first time

Chelsea won the Champions League for the first time on this day in 2012.

The London club, who were beaten in the 2008 final by Manchester United, made it second time lucky as they got the better of Bayern Munich on penalties after it ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

The tie, by a strange quirk of fate, was played at Bayern’s Allianz Arena, and it looked like the German side would enjoy home advantage as Thomas Muller’s 83rd-minute goal put them on the brink of glory.

Petr Chech and Didier Drogba celebrate after their shoot-out heroics (Owen Humphreys/PA)

But, under the stewardship of Roberto Di Matteo, the Blues hit back five minutes later as Didier Drogba got to Juan Mata’s corner and sent a crashing header past Manuel Neuer.

Nothing could separate the sides in extra time, meaning – just like the 2008 final – it would be decided by spot-kicks.

This time, though, the shootout went in Chelsea’s favour as, despite Mata’s miss in Chelsea’s first kick, Petr Cech came to the rescue with big saves from Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

John Terry was suspended for the final but changed into full kit to celebrate Chelsea’s triumph (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That allowed Drogba to score the winning penalty and give Chelsea a maiden Champions League crown.

Blues captain John Terry gained notoriety after the game as, even though he was suspended, he donned his full kit and played a prominent part in the celebrations, making him the butt of many jokes.