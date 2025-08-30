Few transfers in Premier League history were as controversial as John Obi Mikel’s switch from Norwegian side Lyn Oslo to Chelsea in 2006.

The Nigerian teenager was one of football’s hottest properties and in April 2005, Manchester United announced they had sealed a deal to land the teenager, only for Chelsea to issue a counter claim, insisting that they had already struck an agreement with Mikel’s representatives.

Despite being pictured with a Manchester United shirt in an introductory press conference, Chelsea would eventually finalise a deal in June 2006 and he joined Jose Mourinho’s side for £16million.

Given the hype and controversy over his move, it was easy to forget that the midfielder was still only 19 when he moved to Chelsea, with limied senior football experience.

“In 2006, I made my debut for Chelsea,” Mikel recalls to FourFourTwo. “It was amazing, it was huge for me, although things didn’t pan out the way I wanted at first. On my first Premier League start at Reading, I got sent off for two stupid yellow cards. Back then, I was young and naive. I made mistakes, I’d be late for meetings. I had to learn.

“Mourinho had to put me in my place very quickly, with lots of punishments, lots of fines. He sent me to the academy for a couple of weeks or a month, then brought me back when I was ready to know I was in the big boys’ league.

“This was Chelsea Football Club, I wasn’t in Nigeria or at Lyn Oslo any more. I had to learn the culture of the football club – the likes of John Terry, Didier Drogba and Mourinho would let you know exactly where you were.

“At the end of that season, I played in the very first FA Cup final at the new Wembley. Against Manchester United.

“I had an amazing game. I went up against people like Paul Scholes and absolutely bossed the game. That day was special, because I played a part in the winning goal.

“I flicked it to Didier Drogba, he flicked it to Frank Lampard, Lamps gave it back and then Didier did what he did best, which was to score in the big games and win us trophies.

“I wouldn’t say I rubbed it in Fergie’s face that day, but it was nice to get one over him! I could see it in his face, looking at me, thinking, ‘How did I let him go?’”

