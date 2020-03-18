Palace offer staff financial assurances amid coronavirus crisis

Crystal Palace have offered staff assurances over pay following the outbreak of coronavirus.

With the leagues shut down until at least April 3, and many expecting it to be for much longer, the finances of clubs up and down the country have been hit, with non-league Barnet already making 60 staff redundant.

Palace have vowed to support their employees and chairman Steve Parish has said anyone affected by Covid-19 will still receive full pay instead of statutory sick pay.

Parish also said matchday staff who have lost work due to the suspension of the Premier League will not be out of pocket.

He said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Firstly, in order to ensure the impact of this health crisis is minimised, we will not be placing any of our colleagues on statutory sick pay for health issues relating to Covid-19 during this crisis.

“We are also aware of the impact on matchday casual staff where games are cancelled or played behind closed doors. Whilst we are not anticipating this to be the case, we will ensure that matchday staff who would have been employed by the club for these fixtures are not disadvantaged financially.

“Once again I wish everybody the very best as we all adapt to the situation.”

Palace’s training ground in New Beckenham is on a one-week lockdown as a precautionary measure, with players staying at home with personalised training plans.